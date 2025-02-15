AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 117,152 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2,042.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $28,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,935.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 372.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,491,190.28. This trade represents a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,109 shares of company stock worth $92,652,468. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $262.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $277.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

