AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 386.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,539 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 374.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 528.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 492.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 571.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $3,155,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,169.76. This trade represents a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,956 shares of company stock worth $10,387,731. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

