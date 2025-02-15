Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $287,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 546,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.