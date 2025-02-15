Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $209.81 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.09 and its 200-day moving average is $240.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

