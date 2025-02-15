Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 558.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Graham by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Graham by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total value of $140,126.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graham

Graham Price Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $959.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.13. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $683.00 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.91.

Graham Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.