Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 32,679 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1,594.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $144.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.