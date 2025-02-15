Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 993.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

