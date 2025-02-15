Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,461 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,690 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMUB stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.