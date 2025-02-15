AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvePoint from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 20,215 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $346,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,890 shares in the company, valued at $10,133,156.80. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,793,921.76. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $673,881. 27.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvePoint stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,556. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.72 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

