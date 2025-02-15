Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Acquires 66 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $539.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.78. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

