Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 45,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.25 price target (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,391.76. The trade was a 95.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.