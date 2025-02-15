Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 439 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 433.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 13,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,449,000 after buying an additional 965,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after buying an additional 747,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $88.15 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

