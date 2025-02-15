AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%.

Shares of RCEL opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.73. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $277.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCEL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

