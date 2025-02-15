B. Riley Has Positive Outlook for Canaan FY2026 Earnings

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canaan in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Canaan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

CAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CAN opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

