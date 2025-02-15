Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,200 shares traded.
Bancorp of New Jersey Stock Down 7.4 %
About Bancorp of New Jersey
Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp of New Jersey
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.