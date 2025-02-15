Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.5 %

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $13.61 on Friday. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Featured Articles

