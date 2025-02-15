Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,024,700 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the January 15th total of 4,057,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.7 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
BKRIF opened at C$10.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.94. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of C$8.55 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.