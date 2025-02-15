Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $71,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.