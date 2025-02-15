Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

