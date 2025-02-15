Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $264.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $226.38 and a one year high of $280.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.53.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

