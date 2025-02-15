BCK Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 24.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 634,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,362,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.37 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

