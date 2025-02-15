BCU Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,806,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.42 and its 200-day moving average is $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $175.71 and a 1 year high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

