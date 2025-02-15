Best Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, and Vistra are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are investments in companies involved in the development, production, or support of nuclear energy, technologies, or services. These stocks can include companies that operate nuclear power plants, provide nuclear fuel or equipment, or engage in nuclear waste management. Investors interested in nuclear energy may consider adding nuclear stocks to their portfolio to capitalize on potential growth opportunities in the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of NYSE:OKLO traded up $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,525,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,209,787. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.20. 1,091,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.05.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Vistra stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. 3,024,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,308,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

