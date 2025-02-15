Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $29.81 on Friday, reaching $276.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,421. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $262.12 and a 1 year high of $387.99.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.