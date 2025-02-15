Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Biofrontera Stock Performance

Shares of BFRI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.18. 217,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,996. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Biofrontera has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biofrontera by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,428 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biofrontera by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 309,663 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

