biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) vs. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Financial Analysis

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ – Get Free Report) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and biote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 biote 0 0 3 0 3.00

biote has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.34%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A biote 5.20% -32.41% 22.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.7% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of biote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and biote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A biote $185.36 million 1.34 $3.32 million $0.26 17.62

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

biote beats Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics. The company was founded by Jonnie R. Williams, Sr. on June 24, 1985 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About biote

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support. It also sells dietary supplements under the Biote brand; and sterile pellet insertion kits that is used with hormone optimization therapies for male and female. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.