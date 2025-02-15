Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Danaher, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Moderna are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the research, development, and commercialization of biotechnological products and services. These stocks are typically associated with the healthcare sector and can be affected by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, and market demand for innovative medications and treatments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.51. Danaher has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of RXRX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,298,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,297,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,567,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59.

