Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Trading Up 10.0 %
NYSE BGI opened at $1.21 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.
About Birks Group
