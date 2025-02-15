Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIFree Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 10.0 %

NYSE BGI opened at $1.21 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, pearls, and giftware.

