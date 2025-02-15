BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIT Mining stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BIT Mining in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

BIT Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BTCM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.43. 34,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,480. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.56. BIT Mining has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

