Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 6,905 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

