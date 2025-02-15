Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day moving average of $218.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

