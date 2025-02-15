Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 171,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

