Blue Trust Inc. Sells 13,847 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $165.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $124.32 and a 1-year high of $166.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

