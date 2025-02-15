Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,699,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,361,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $137.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.53. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Williams Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.58.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

