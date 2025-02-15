BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 2924629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Specifically, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.