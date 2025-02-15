Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of BNRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
