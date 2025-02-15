Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of BNRG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

