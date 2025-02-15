Brian Chesky Sells 190,301 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,674,059.35. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 3rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $4,994,930.07.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $5,122,620.59.

On Monday, January 6th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02.

On Monday, December 23rd, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38.

On Monday, December 9th, Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89.

On Monday, November 25th, Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,000. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

