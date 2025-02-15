Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $117.83

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get VSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

VSE Trading Up 4.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 698,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in VSE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 258,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VSE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 617,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE has a 1 year low of $67.82 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.