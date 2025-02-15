Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $117.83

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on VSEC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
VSE Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of VSEC stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VSE has a 1 year low of $67.82 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.