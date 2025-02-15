Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

BRKL stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 106,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after buying an additional 224,888 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

