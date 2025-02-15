Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Raymond James started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

BLDR opened at $153.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.00. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.75 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

