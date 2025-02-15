Bull Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 4.2% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

NYSE TJX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

