BXM Wealth LLC Takes $879,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.2% of BXM Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

