C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 14,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,811,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

