C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $233,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,625. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Roku Stock Up 14.1 %

ROKU stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

