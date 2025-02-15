CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.19.

TSE:CAE opened at C$37.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.93. The stock has a market cap of C$12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$39.17.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

