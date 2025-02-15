Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $11.63. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 22,411 shares changing hands.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.