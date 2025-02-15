Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $11.63. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 22,411 shares changing hands.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

