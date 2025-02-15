Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.02 and traded as low as $31.85. Calian Group shares last traded at $31.85, with a volume of 6,729 shares traded.
Calian Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
