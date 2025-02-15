Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 870703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CXB. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Down 3.9 %

About Calibre Mining

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.