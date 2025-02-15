Campbell Wealth Management Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $686,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 13,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.