Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.

Shares of DND stock opened at C$13.27 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$10.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$924.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,778,900 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$26,967,768.22. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

